Instagram to nudge people to take a break from scrolling

Instagram announced in November that it had begun testing the take-a-break feature. The company didn't release any statistics about what percentage of people actually get off the app once they have received a reminder, but said once teenagers turn on the feature, more than 90% keep it on.

In March, the company also plans to launch a suite of tools aimed at giving parents more visibility into their teenagers' use of the app. Teens will be able to give their parents or guardians permission to view how much time they spend on Instagram and to set time limits, according to the company. Teens also will be able to notify their parents if they report someone for violating the app's rules.

Instagram said it is testing a new setting that would limit people from tagging or mentioning teens who don't follow them or to include their content in video reels. Additionally, the app is exploring more ways to reduce the amount of potentially harmful or sensitive content that teens can discover on its network.

"Meta is attempting to shift attention from their mistakes by rolling out parental guides, use timers, and content control features that consumers should have had all along, said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. "This is a hollow 'product announcement' in the dead of night that will do little to substantively make their products safer for kids and teens."

While Instagram and Facebook don't technically permit users under age 13, Meta had planned to create an Instagram app specifically for preteens that would require parental permission to join, would be free of advertising and would use age-appropriate policies and features.

Meta announced in September it would pause plans to create the kids' Instagram app, saying it would take more time to discuss its plans with experts, parents and policymakers. Instagram's J said that employees working on the kids app have pivoted to work on other projects such as teen-guardian relationships and age verification.