Sun, January 16, 2022

tech

Thailand 4th in world for most tweets on gaming

Thailand ranked fourth in the world after Japan, the United States and South Korea, respectively, as countries posting the most about gaming on Twitter in 2021, the social media platform reported in its @TwitterGaming 2021 Year in Review.

The report said throughout 2021 Twitter had seen more than 2.4 billion tweets on gaming, up 14 per cent year on year and a more than ten-fold increase from 2017.

The fourth quarter was also the biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter.

A number of Asian countries are in the top communities for gaming as each earned a spot in the top 10 nations tweeting the most about gaming, including Japan (1st place), South Korea (3rd), Thailand (4th), the Philippines (6th), Indonesia (7th) and India (10th).

“The gaming community around the world came on Twitter to be part of the biggest moments in gaming in 2021, such as the return of in-person e-sports events and new game releases such as Halo Infinite,” the report said.

“2021 was also the year where NFTs [non-fungible tokens] took centre-stage as media coverage grew rapidly in news and stories on digital assets.”

In Thailand, Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) was the most tweeted game in 2021, followed by Garena Free Fire (@freefireth), League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends), PUBG: BattleGrounds (@PUBG) and Identity V (@IdentityVJP). The most tweeted e-sport teams in Thailand last year were OG (@OGesports), T1 (@T1), Team Secret (@teamsecret), Sentinels (@Sentinels) and Gambit (@GambitEsports), respectively.

“As we continue adjusting to life in the middle of a pandemic, people are finding new ways to make connections with various communities, and one of them is through gaming,” said Maurizio Barbieri, head of sports and gaming partnerships for SEA and Greater China at Twitter.

“The growing conversations that happened around gaming on Twitter reflect the increasing attention from the public on Twitter about various games, e-sports teams, and gaming personalities,” Barbieri added.

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

