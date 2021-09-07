Hat Yais famous Kim Yong market up and running as lockdown relaxed

On Monday, the Kim Yong market was bustling with activity as people came out in large numbers to buy dried food and snacks, after the easing of restrictions in the province.

A shop owner told reporters that the market had come back to life the past Saturday and Sunday as interprovincial travel has been resumed.

“Sales during the past weekend got a major boost as some customers purchased bulk quantities of products for reselling. If this satisfying trend continues, sales should shortly reach THB10,000 per day like it used to.

Most of the vendors at Kim Yong market have received the first shot of the vaccine and some are receiving the second one. On Tuesday, some of the merchants have closed their shops to get the second jab,” said the owner of Somchaipanich general store.

The Kim Yong market is strictly following Covid-19 prevention measures by providing alcohol-based gel and checking the customers’ temperature before they enter the shop.