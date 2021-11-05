Huge discounts and monkey parties: Thailand’s secondary provinces rev up for post-Covid era

Chiang Rai’s Sailom Joy Market, which is popular among local tourists, was also buzzing as vendors put products damaged by floods up for sale at huge discounts.

Meanwhile, in Lopburi, preparations are being made for the “Wheelchair Monkey Party”, which will be held on November 28 in areas around Muang district’s Phra Prang Sam Yot and the Phra Kan Shrine. Last month, organisers held a rehearsal Monkey Buffet, with treats served up in wheelchairs that were later donated to the needy. The organisers said many foreign tourists have shown interest in the event and there have been many media inquiries.

Trang province, meanwhile, invited PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to preside over the opening of its Pak Meng Pier. The premier was attending a mobile Cabinet meeting in neighbouring Krabi province. The Pak Meng Pier, located in Trang’s Sikao district, will serve as a gateway to islands in the Andaman Sea.

Rayong’s Koh Samet island, which is very popular among domestic travellers, was also buzzing with more than 4,000 tourists over the past weekend with no record of new Covid-19 cases.

Thailand opened its doors on November 1 to fully vaccinated travellers from 63 countries. The travellers are allowed to spend their first seven days quarantine-free in 17 provinces before heading off to other destinations in the country.