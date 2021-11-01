Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

This Sunday, Yongyuth Kijwattananusorn served up a feast of fruits on wheelchairs, which he will donate to the needy later.
He said he has been organising feasts for the monkeys regularly over the past two years because the province has not seen many visitors due to the pandemic.
Yongyuth, who also helps organise the festival on the last Sunday of November every year, said the Monkey Buffet is perhaps one of the 10 strangest events in the world.
This year’s feast will see more than 100 tables piled high with fruits for the monkeys, as well as extra treats on wheelchairs.
Yongyuth added that reopening the country in November was perfect timing because Lopburi will be covered in blooms, especially sunflowers, during the cool season.
Related News
Warring monkeys bring Lopburi traffic to a standstill
Crouching tiger, fleeing monkeys: Chon Buri store owner hits back at hairy thieves
Visitors rush to Nakhon Sawan mountain after legendary monkey king 'sighted'
Meanwhile, he said, those interested in getting a wheelchair can send a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration and a recent photo to him at Lopburi Inn, Narai Maharach Road, Thale Chup Son, Muang district, Lopburi 15000.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 18, 2021
Published : Nov 16, 2021
Published : Nov 16, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021