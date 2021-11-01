Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

He said he has been organising feasts for the monkeys regularly over the past two years because the province has not seen many visitors due to the pandemic.

Yongyuth, who also helps organise the festival on the last Sunday of November every year, said the Monkey Buffet is perhaps one of the 10 strangest events in the world.

This year’s feast will see more than 100 tables piled high with fruits for the monkeys, as well as extra treats on wheelchairs.

Yongyuth added that reopening the country in November was perfect timing because Lopburi will be covered in blooms, especially sunflowers, during the cool season.