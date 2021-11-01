Sat, November 20, 2021

thai-destination

Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

Though Lopburi’s Monkey Buffet Festival is scheduled to be held on November 28, a local resident has been keeping the simian population well fed.

This Sunday, Yongyuth Kijwattananusorn served up a feast of fruits on wheelchairs, which he will donate to the needy later.

He said he has been organising feasts for the monkeys regularly over the past two years because the province has not seen many visitors due to the pandemic.

Yongyuth, who also helps organise the festival on the last Sunday of November every year, said the Monkey Buffet is perhaps one of the 10 strangest events in the world.

This year’s feast will see more than 100 tables piled high with fruits for the monkeys, as well as extra treats on wheelchairs.

Yongyuth added that reopening the country in November was perfect timing because Lopburi will be covered in blooms, especially sunflowers, during the cool season.

 

Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

Related News

Warring monkeys bring Lopburi traffic to a standstill

Crouching tiger, fleeing monkeys: Chon Buri store owner hits back at hairy thieves

Visitors rush to Nakhon Sawan mountain after legendary monkey king 'sighted'

 

Meanwhile, he said, those interested in getting a wheelchair can send a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration and a recent photo to him at Lopburi Inn, Narai Maharach Road, Thale Chup Son, Muang district, Lopburi 15000.

 

Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

Lopburi gets ready to throw a huge party for its monkey population

 

Related News

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tourism Ministry eyes Bt1.5 trillion revenue in 2022

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Phi Phis famous Maya Bay to be open to tourists from Jan 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Chiang Rai gets ready to open doors to vaccinated visitors from Dec 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Latest News

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Ukraine defense chief says Putin is testing U.S.

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO aims to attract Bt2.2 trillion investment with NEO Pattaya project

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Biden deemed fit after routine physical

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.