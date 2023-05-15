Pita ready to form coalition govt with opposition parties

As party leader, I would like to thank all those who helped us achieve our goal so we can fulfil the promises we have made to voters.

The result is quite apparent that a minority government is most unfeasible.

If we look at the number [of votes] reported by the media or collected by the party, they show only Pheu Thai and Move Forward have earned more than 100 votes.

The government camp is not likely to win more than 100 MP seats So, assembling a minority government will be impossible.

The chance to form a government lies in the hands of the opposition camp.

We have to wait for the [final] result, but I think it will be enough for the opposition parties to form the government.