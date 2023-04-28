‘Madame Dear’ takes her gloves off, pledges tough crackdown on drugs

Watanya, known affectionately by her supporters as “Madam Dear”, told the crowd: “The Democrat Party will use an eye-for-an-eye approach to combat drug dealers and manufacturers.”

Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

She was speaking at Hua Sai stadium in the southern province, which the Democrats swept in the 2011 election. They lost half their seats in the province to the Palang Pracharath Party in the 2019 election.

The province is the most populous in the South. The region is the former base of the once-formidable Democrats – Thailand’s oldest political party.

It is fighting tooth and nail to regain its leading position in the South after being wiped out of Bangkok – its second former stronghold – in the 2019 election.

Watanya urged residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat to return to the Democrat fold in the May 14 election.

She introduced all 10 Democrat MP candidates running in the province’s 10 constituencies.