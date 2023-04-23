Democrat Party confident of strong showing in election due to improved public perception

The Democrat Party is confident of winning at least 70 MP seats in the upcoming election due to improved public perception of the party, especially in the South and in Bangkok.

Democrat deputy leader and election director Nipon Boonyamanee spoke to the media about the party’s prospects.

Nipon said that based on the party's observations and its monitoring of the situation up till now, they were confident of a strong showing, especially in the southern region and Bangkok.

Hence, the party is quite confident that its goal of winning 70-80 seats in the upcoming general election is possible. Especially after Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit announced strategies to create wealth for the public and the country.

Niphon said the Democrat Party is confident of capturing at least 40 seats in the South. In Songkhla, the party is confident it would be a strong contender in all nine constituencies, Niphon said.

At present, the minimum number of seats the Democrat Party hopes to win nationwide is 70, even though the poll results in the Northeast suggest that the party could get fewer seats, Niphon added.

The party had won 53 seats and 10.92 per cent of the total vote in the 2019 general election.

According to Niphon, the Democrat Party is confident that the public believes in its ideology and various policies which the party has implemented for the country over the past 77 years. Many policies are being implemented to improve education and the quality of life of farmers with regard to income security, as well as policies to build a strong foundation for various occupations.