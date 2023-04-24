Democrat Party backs decriminalising sex toys

Without legal standards, sex toys sold in Thailand are dangerous because of the possibility of short circuit and causing infections to users, Ratchada added.

She said sex toys should be viewed as tools to reduce stress or as recreational tools that could help rehabilitate people with sexual issues, including erectile dysfunction.

Ratchada said she was confident that the use of sex toys could reduce the transmission rate of sexual diseases and could help reduce prostitution and prevent divorce due to unbalanced sexual desires of married couples.

Most of all, she said, sex toys can also help reduce the rate of sex-related crimes.

She said during the past five years, an average of 4,000 cases of rapes were filed with police and arrests were made in about 2,400 cases. She said a study found that about 87% of rape victims did not file a complaint with police, so there were an average of 30,000 rape cases in the country each year.

Ratchada said sex toys could also be an industry that could generate a lot of income for the country. She cited a market research report by UK-based Technavio that said the sex toys market was growing at 7 per cent per annum globally, worth over 300 billion baht.

Ratchada noted that Japan, Singapore, Germany, and Czech had legalised sex toys.

She said the Democrat Party supports promoting the sex toy industry. She added that the Food and Drug Administration and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute should be agencies to control quality and certify the safety of sex toys.

She said the Democrat Party supported the removal of sex toys from Article 287 of the Criminal Code and instead include them as controlled goods that can be sold to persons aged 18 and above.