Prayut shrugs off Move Forward’s surging popularity as he woos voters

While campaigning for votes at Bangkok’s Rama VIII Bridge on Friday, Prayut reminded potential voters that his government had helped Thailand overcome the Covid-19 crisis over the past three years.

“Everything cannot return to normal in one day. All development projects take time, but they need to be done for the sake of all Thais,” said Prayut, who is UTNP’s top PM candidate. “The party and I will pick up where I left off and we will not stop until we overcome all crises together.”

Comparing his party to the Rama VIII Bridge, which has helped people cross the Chao Phraya River since 2002, he said UTNP will also help Thailand march to a better future and overcome all conflicts and inequality.

“Some say Thailand is like a sick elephant. We must work together to make Thailand a war elephant again,” he said.

When asked by the press about his party’s strategy to combat Move Forward’s rising popularity, Prayut only said: “UTNP will probably consider adjusting the campaign strategy after this, but polls are just polls.”