Age no problem: 109-year-old granny casts her vote in Uttaradit

Great Granny Lek is Uttaradit’s oldest citizen and has never missed exercising her voting rights, be it in local or national elections, Hat Ngiew village headman Noi Yotsombat said.

He explained that Lek was born in 1914, during the reign of King Rama VI, and is one of very few people in Thailand to have lived through five reigns.

Also casting his vote at this polling station was Saranwut Saranket, former Pheu Thai MP for Uttaradit who is now running for Constituency 3 under the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party’s banner.

His daughter Rossarin is also running for an MP seat under UTN banner in Constituency 2.

He said that after voting he would travel to the Phraya Pichai monument to pay respects and ask for blessings, before heading home to monitor the vote count.

Phraya Pichai was the northern province’s ruler during Thonburi Era (1767–1851) and was famous for effectively repelling the Myanmar army even after his sword was broken.