6 provinces in Thailand suffer persistent poverty, as gaps get smaller in some, NESDC report reveals

Despite an overall reduction in inequality, some provinces are still grappling with persistent poverty issues, it found.

NESDC, in collaboration with the World Bank, recently hosted a meeting titled “Bridging the Gap: Thailand’s Path to Inclusive Prosperity”.

At the summit, it was revealed that the overall

assessment of Thailand’s situation in 2022 indicates an improvement in the national poverty situation, with poverty rate dropping from 6.32% in 2021 to 5.43%.

However, challenges persist in the South, the Northeast and North, in that order. While poverty has generally reduced across the country compared to 2021, Bangkok and the North have experienced slight increases, possibly due to higher inflation.

The proportion of people living in poverty in Bangkok rose to 1.37% from 0.57%, and in the North to 6.8% from 6.77%.