Bangkok Employs Over 400 Individuals with Disabilities in Push for Inclusivity

The Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Chadchart Sitthiphan, emphasised that these employment opportunities are not acts of pity, but rather a recognition of the skills and capabilities possessed by these individuals.
Mr. Chardchart chaired the third meeting of department heads from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in the Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall, located in the Phra Nakhon district.
The meeting reported on the employment of people with disabilities within BMA agencies. Currently, the BMA boasts a workforce of 63,591 civil servants and permanent employees. Under Section 33 of the relevant legislation, they are required to employ individuals with disabilities at a rate of 1%, translating to 636 positions.
To date, 414 individuals have been hired, making up 65% of the quota; this includes 57 civil servants, 49 staff members, and 308 volunteers. There remain 222 positions to be filled, accounting for 35% of the requirement, according to data from the Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Civil Service for 2024. In 2022, the BMA hired 132 individuals with disabilities, followed by an increase to 370 in 2023.
Moreover, the BMA has continuously collaborated with a network of partners, including organisations representing seven different types of disabilities, the Thai Autism Foundation, the Social Innovation Foundation, STEPS Company, and the Health Promotion Foundation (Thai Health).
They are also working with the Vulcan Coalition and the Rajavithi Institute at Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University. Currently, efforts are underway to prepare a work guide for the employment of people with disabilities and BMA staff.