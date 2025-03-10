Bangkok Employs Over 400 Individuals with Disabilities in Push for Inclusivity

The Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Chadchart Sitthiphan, emphasised that these employment opportunities are not acts of pity, but rather a recognition of the skills and capabilities possessed by these individuals.

Mr. Chardchart chaired the third meeting of department heads from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in the Rattanakosin Room at Bangkok City Hall, located in the Phra Nakhon district.

The meeting reported on the employment of people with disabilities within BMA agencies. Currently, the BMA boasts a workforce of 63,591 civil servants and permanent employees. Under Section 33 of the relevant legislation, they are required to employ individuals with disabilities at a rate of 1%, translating to 636 positions.

