AMCHAM and Bangkok Administration Discuss Sustainable Waste Management and Trade Collaboration

At the Suthat Room, Bangkok City Hall, Sao Chingcha, Phra Nakhon District, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, and Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer Pornphrom Vikitsreth welcomed a delegation from AMCHAM, a prominent international business association in Thailand.
The meeting focused on sustainable waste management practices and fostering collaboration to improve Thailand's trade and investment environment.
Governor Chadchart expressed his delight at the discussions with the AMCHAM delegation, presenting various BMA initiatives and addressing queries on topics such as Bangkok's municipal waste management, fee collection structures, and post-segregation waste handling for both recyclable and non-recyclable materials.
He highlighted the importance placed by tourists on the waste management practices of service providers in the tourism and hospitality sectors, which are striving for sustainable tourism, thereby driving efficiency in the tourism industry.
The conversation also encompassed PM2.5 dust management, public cooperation with work-from-home initiatives, the progress and objectives of various projects, and the BMA's key future goals.
AMCHAM is an independent, non-partisan, and non-profit organisation dedicated to creating positive impacts within the Kingdom of Thailand through capacity building, advocacy, and networking for its members. The organisation maintains collaborative relationships with the U.S. Embassy in Thailand and relevant U.S. government agencies.
AMCHAM is also a member of the Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT), which liaises with various Thai government ministries, and executes regional projects through AMCHAMS of Asia Pacific (AAP) and in the United States as an accredited member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.