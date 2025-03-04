AMCHAM and Bangkok Administration Discuss Sustainable Waste Management and Trade Collaboration

He highlighted the importance placed by tourists on the waste management practices of service providers in the tourism and hospitality sectors, which are striving for sustainable tourism, thereby driving efficiency in the tourism industry.

The conversation also encompassed PM2.5 dust management, public cooperation with work-from-home initiatives, the progress and objectives of various projects, and the BMA's key future goals.

AMCHAM is an independent, non-partisan, and non-profit organisation dedicated to creating positive impacts within the Kingdom of Thailand through capacity building, advocacy, and networking for its members. The organisation maintains collaborative relationships with the U.S. Embassy in Thailand and relevant U.S. government agencies.

