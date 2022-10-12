TAT targets 3.8 million medical tourists under 20-year strategy
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working on promoting Thailand to become a medical tourism hub.
TAT also aims to make Thailand one of the top five countries in the Medical Tourism Index, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.
“Thailand was 17th in the index between 2020 and 2021,” he noted, adding the top five countries were Canada, Singapore, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Yuthasak expects at least 3.8 million medical tourists to generate 200 billion baht for Thailand in 2037 under the 20-Year National Strategy (2018-2037).
“In 2017, Thailand’s medical tourism sector accounted for 38 per cent of all tourists from Asia,” he said, adding that tourists in the medical sector spend two to three times the amount spent by other visitors.
TAT has implemented a strategy to attract tourists with high purchasing power, including those for medical tourism.
“The road map to promote Thailand to become the world’s medical tourism hub must focus on sustainability in treatment quality, personnel expertise and technology,” he pointed out.
Meanwhile, Association of Thai Travel Agents president Sisadiwat Cheewaratanaporn said Thailand possesses a host of strong points, such as comparatively cheaper medical treatment fees and cost of living.
Up to 59 Thai private hospitals have been certified by US based healthcare accredition organisation Joint Commission International, Sisadiwat said.
“Thailand must accelerate its promotion among foreigners so the country’s medical tourism sector can continue to grow in the long term,” he added.