TAT targets 3.8 million medical tourists under 20-year strategy

“Thailand was 17th in the index between 2020 and 2021,” he noted, adding the top five countries were Canada, Singapore, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Yuthasak expects at least 3.8 million medical tourists to generate 200 billion baht for Thailand in 2037 under the 20-Year National Strategy (2018-2037).

“In 2017, Thailand’s medical tourism sector accounted for 38 per cent of all tourists from Asia,” he said, adding that tourists in the medical sector spend two to three times the amount spent by other visitors.

TAT has implemented a strategy to attract tourists with high purchasing power, including those for medical tourism.

“The road map to promote Thailand to become the world’s medical tourism hub must focus on sustainability in treatment quality, personnel expertise and technology,” he pointed out.