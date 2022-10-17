Thailand dreams big digital dreams with its brand new ‘Digital Infinity’ strategy

The strategic plan comprising eight projects under the “Digital Infinity” concept is being launched jointly by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa).

Assoc Prof Dr Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, depa president, told the press on Monday that the eight projects will go into operation gradually over the next 360 days and start showing concrete results by August 2023.

He said the aim is to generate at least 320 billion baht by upskilling more than 6.2 million Thai workers.

“The projects will help improve the adoption of digital technology and innovation, as well as the readiness of Thailand’s digital infrastructure and ecosystem to prepare for a thriving digital economy and society,” Nuttapon said.

The first project, “HACKaThailand 2023: Digital Infinity”, will kick off next month with a contest that aims to boost the digital skills of the Thai public.

Participants can use the digital knowledge gained at the hackathon to advance their careers, he said.