BCG and the path to green energy in APEC

Pointing out that "sustainability starts with how the region fuels its growth" under the topic of balance, APEC host Thailand indicates that while APEC is on the right track, having set energy intensity reduction and renewable energy- doubling goals, it needs to "accelerate energy transition efforts."

Stating "APEC should explore how advanced technology can be utilized to produce clean and renewable energy," Thailand has been emphasizing the application of the circular economy, in which value is created at all levels of production and consumption, throughout the past year.

The emphasis has included Thailand's proposing the "Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy" as a key deliverable.

First introduced at the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) in late 2021 and discussed extensively at both the second and third Senior Officials' Meetings, the document seeks to "advance APEC’s sustainability agenda in a more holistic and integrated manner by emphasizing the whole-of-society and whole-of-APEC-system approach to achieve four goals."