BCG and FTAs: Empowering Thai trade in the Asia-Pacific

The businesses were matched with possible partners within the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), spanning ASEAN and Japan, as well as major entities such as TV Direct and e-commerce platform Thailand Mall.

Feedback from the effort was immensely positive, with participating businesses hailing it for broadening their trade bases and boosting their standing.

The program was more notably, a prime example of how Thailand is promoting BCG as a way to unlock value for businesses as well as how producers and service providers based in Thailand can significantly benefit from its FTAs.

According to the Department of Trade Negotiations, Thailand is engaged in 14 FTAs with 18 countries both within and beyond the Asia-Pacific. These agreements range from bilateral with Australia, New Zealand and India to multilateral via ASEAN.

Hosting APEC for 2022, Thailand’s mobilization of FTAs is consistent with the priority of “opening” the region to all opportunities. Employing the power of the BCG economy model, Thailand has provided clear examples for APEC on how the forum can reignite trade and prepare it for a future where environmental harmony and sustainability are leading economic factors.