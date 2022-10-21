NBTC finally gives True-Dtac merger ‘conditional’ approval after 9 months

Pirongrong and her fellow minority commissioner, Assoc Prof Suphat Suphachalasai, reserved their rights not to permit a business merger between True and Dtac.

In her written statement, Pirongrong said she viewed such a merger as ownership of the same business type, which could severely affect the mobile network market and the national economic development.

She said the telecoms law and NBTC rules empower the regulator to prevent monopoly or unfair competition.

In her seven-point arguments, Pirongrong cited constitutional clauses that prohibit business domination and competition restriction. She also mentioned the findings of a study by the NBTC’s independent foreign advisers SCF Associates Ltd that pointed to the negative impacts of the merger on consumers.

"The merger may lead to monopolistic market conditions that undermine competition, which would breach Sections 40, 60, 61, and 75 of the Constitution, as well as the Telecommunications Master Plan No 2 to increase competition in the telecommunications business." said Pirongrong.

In his written statement, Suphat said the True-Dtac merger would have severe consequences on the country’s economy and society, with reduced service quality and obstruction to new players in the market. There is a high likelihood of market collusion that would discourage new competitors, he said

Before reaching their final decision, the five NBTC commissioners were evenly split. Suphat and Pirongrong viewed that the NBTC should not allow the merger as it would lead to a duopoly of the telecom business and unfair competition. But NBTC president Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck and Torpong Selanont disagreed, saying the regulator should acknowledge the merger with conditions.

The fifth commissioner, Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen, abstained explaining that there were some legal issues that need to be further considered.

The NBTC president cast the deciding vote, making it 3:2 in favour of the proposed merger, which was in line with the NBTC rules.

The conditions set for the merged entity include service fee controls and ceilings, independent verification of cost structures and service pricing by experts to be hired by the operators at their expense, for at least five years after the merger, space to be provided for the operation of mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and separate rates to be charged for voice, data and messaging services.

Under the NBTC’s conditions, True and Dtac will use their existing brand names, True Move H Universal Communications (TUC) and Dtac TriNet (DTN), for three years after the merger, before they can adopt a new brand name.

They are also required to install a 5G network to cover 75 per cent of the Thai population within three years of the merger and 90 per cent coverage within five years.