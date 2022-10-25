Thailand’s billion-dollar market driving video-game boom in Southeast Asia

Level Infinite spokesperson Oliver Ye said strong growth of the region’s gaming industry was being driven by improved digital infrastructure and rising disposable income.

"With over 250 million gamers, Southeast Asia’s video gaming is expected to hit a compound annual growth of 8.5 per cent for the period 2020-2025," he said.

Thailand is at the centre of this boom, high-scoring among Southeast Asian video-game markets with revenue of US$1.24 billion (47.48 billion baht) last year. And that figure is forecast to reach $1.4 billion (53.53 billion baht) this year.

"This is spurred by the digital lifestyle that has become the norm, where youths today are using video and mobile games as a way to strengthen current relationships and meet new people who share the same passion," Ye said.