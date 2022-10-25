Thailand’s billion-dollar market driving video-game boom in Southeast Asia
The crosshairs of the global gaming industry targeted Bangkok last weekend as the world’s top developers unveiled their latest creations at the “Thailand Game Show 2022”.
Southeast Asia is now among the fastest-growing video game markets on the planet, according to Level Infinite, whose “PUBG Mobile” and “Tower of Fantasy” were stars of the expo at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Level Infinite spokesperson Oliver Ye said strong growth of the region’s gaming industry was being driven by improved digital infrastructure and rising disposable income.
"With over 250 million gamers, Southeast Asia’s video gaming is expected to hit a compound annual growth of 8.5 per cent for the period 2020-2025," he said.
Thailand is at the centre of this boom, high-scoring among Southeast Asian video-game markets with revenue of US$1.24 billion (47.48 billion baht) last year. And that figure is forecast to reach $1.4 billion (53.53 billion baht) this year.
"This is spurred by the digital lifestyle that has become the norm, where youths today are using video and mobile games as a way to strengthen current relationships and meet new people who share the same passion," Ye said.
E-sport is playing a big role in accelerating growth of the gaming industry as more people embrace the e-competition and its potentially lucrative rewards, he added.
"This has opened more opportunities for the gaming ecosystem to create new jobs and drive economic growth, from careers in sectors like infrastructure, such as network engineers and operators, events management, content creators and players.
Ye added that Thailand's move to recognise e-sport as professional sport will motivate more gaming enthusiasts to pursue a career in the industry and stimulate growth in both the local and regional gaming market.
"We also look forward to bringing our global expertise and experience in game publishing and development to enable long-term growth for the region’s gaming industry, support local game studios as well as nurture young talents," he said.