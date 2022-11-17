‘Winning trust and mutual cooperation key to cope with current challenges’

The unanimous opinion was expressed during an open forum discussion led by Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, president of the Philippines, Robert E Moritz, global chairman, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Klaus Schwab, founder, and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They discussed "The Global Economy and the Future of Apec”, which primarily provided the audience with an overview of the current economic situation in the global and Asia-Pacific region, as well as the challenges that exist and how to move forward.

Climate change, supply chain disruption, and food security are the most pressing issues to address, according to the Philippine president, the chairman of PwC, and the WEF chairman.

Although each country prioritises those issues differently depending on its context, finding long-term solutions requires mutual cooperation.

"To get the best trust is to perform what you have said," the leader of the Philippines stated, adding that in the political sphere if a leader wants to build trust, they must demonstrate by doing it.