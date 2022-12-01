Commerce Minister moving swiftly on high-speed access to China's market

The checkpoint will start operating on December 3, the first anniversary of the high-speed railway’s launch.

Jurin said approval to import fruit and vegetables through the new checkpoint opened a new opportunity for exporters and importers, explaining that rail transportation is a cheaper and faster way to ship to southern China. Fruit and vegetables are less likely to rot during transport by high speed rail, the minister added.

Once they arrive in Yunnan province, the fruit and vegetables can be distributed to other regions of China, Jurin said.

He urged Thai exporters to start planning now, saying: “To make the most of the Laos-China high speed rail, Thai exporters must plan early with logistics companies, and clarify their understanding of laws and regulations on imports in China.”