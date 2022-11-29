Poor-quality durians on Shanghai roadside not from Thailand, ministry clarifies

He said such mobile vendors normally sold low-quality durians on the outskirts of Chinese cities to avoid being checked by the officials and they mostly sold durians that failed to meet quality standards.

The Thai officials checked with wholesale markets and found that the mobile vendors normally bought poor-grade durians in high quantities to sell on the roadside at cheaper prices than quality fruits sold in permanent shops, Alongkorn said.

He said the Thai official also checked with five large durian shops in Shanghai and found that Thai durians are sold at higher prices than durians form Vietnam.

The shops told the agriculture attaché that Thai durians are more delicious and more popular and buyers mostly choose to buy the Thai variety.

The adviser said most consumers could not tell from the appearance which durians came from which countries so they must check certified stickers put on the fruits.

Alongkorn added that the Thai agricultural attachés in China have reminded Thai exporters to make sure their durians are of premium quality in line with the policy of the agriculture minister.

Alongkorn said Chalermchai, who heads the committee in charge of development of Thai fruit quality, has also instructed the three agricultural offices in China to work with other Thai officials there to monitor fake news on Chinese social media that might affect Thailand’s image, especially about the quality of Thai fruit.

Chalermchai also instructed the Agriculture Extension Department, the Agriculture Department, and the Cooperative Promotion Department to coordinate with the provincial governors and other government agencies to make sure that no unripe, no Covid-contaminated, and poor-quality durians would be exported to China.

The departments were asked to work with provincial administrations so that durian farmers and exporters in major durian-growing provinces, such as Chanthaburi, Trat, Rayong, Si Sa Ket, Chumphon and Surat Thani, would develop their brands for traceability.

Alongkorn said traceability is crucial for quality control because Thailand has exported over 700,000 tonnes of durians, or about 210 million durians, to China from February 1 to the middle of this month.