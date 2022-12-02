Surging baht prompts expectation of response from Bank of Thailand

Poon said the baht strengthened quickly as expected after passing its support level of 35.

Upward pressure on the Thai currency is coming from the dipping dollar, gold sales, and foreign purchases of Thai bonds and stocks, he added.

Poon expects that pressure to continue on Friday, especially from gold sales and foreign investors potentially buying more Thai bonds amid the continuous drop in US 10-Year bond yields.

However, he expects the Bank of Thailand will respond to the baht’s sudden rise.