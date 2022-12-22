Innovation is the key to unlocking Thailand’s digital potential, PTT CEO says

Auttapol said that even though Thailand’s digital competitiveness is ranked at only 40 globally, the country has potential in agriculture and next-generation automotive and medical technology.

He said the agriculture sector needs artificial intelligence to increase production and sales through the development of smart farming and farm management.

"32% of Thais work in agriculture, but they generate only 8% of the country's gross domestic product," he said.

Auttapol praised the development of electric vehicles in Thailand, saying it was a good example of the positive impact government support can have. However, he urged for the development of related technologies, calling for investment in battery factories and charging stations.

He said Thailand’s potential in medical technology was outstanding, especially as the country is beginning to age.

Relevant agencies should help develop medicine production for older patients as well as robotics and “future food”, Auttapol said, adding that the high quality of the country’s medical professionals increased the medical sector's potential.

He also urged Thai entrepreneurs to put technology at the core of their business models and increase cooperating to develop the country's digital economy.

