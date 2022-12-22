Innovation is the key to unlocking Thailand’s digital potential, PTT CEO says
Increased innovation is required to drive Thailand’s digital economy, PTT CEO and president Auttapol Rerkpibool told a forum on Wednesday.
During a talk on innovation for sustainable business, Auttapol told the "Next Step Thailand 2023" forum that the kingdom’s economy faced challenges from decentralisation, and the shifts to green energy and a digital world.
Enhanced innovation is required to meet the challenges posed by social and economic transformations, he told the forum hosted by three Nation Group media outlets: Spring News, Nation TV and Post Today.
Auttapol said innovation to tackle climate change and improve the quality of life is necessary for Thailand to create a digital economy.
For innovation to tackle climate change, Auttapol explained that renewable energy, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) could help Thailand reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"Renewable energy can help Thailand reduce carbon dioxide emissions, while CCS and CCU will enable carbon dioxide emitters to capture, store and utilise them,” he explained.
Auttapol noted that many countries are developing solar and wind energy alternatives to mitigate climate change, and called for increased cooperation between countries to develop these technologies.
Auttapol said that even though Thailand’s digital competitiveness is ranked at only 40 globally, the country has potential in agriculture and next-generation automotive and medical technology.
He said the agriculture sector needs artificial intelligence to increase production and sales through the development of smart farming and farm management.
"32% of Thais work in agriculture, but they generate only 8% of the country's gross domestic product," he said.
Auttapol praised the development of electric vehicles in Thailand, saying it was a good example of the positive impact government support can have. However, he urged for the development of related technologies, calling for investment in battery factories and charging stations.
He said Thailand’s potential in medical technology was outstanding, especially as the country is beginning to age.
Relevant agencies should help develop medicine production for older patients as well as robotics and “future food”, Auttapol said, adding that the high quality of the country’s medical professionals increased the medical sector's potential.
He also urged Thai entrepreneurs to put technology at the core of their business models and increase cooperating to develop the country's digital economy.
