New study finds 8.1 million people in Thailand poor, 4.4 million below poverty line

However, NESDC found that poverty from other dimensions other than just income in Thailand is far more severe.

Citing its Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) which identifies four dimensions of poverty, namely education, health, quality of living and financial stability, it said 8.1 million Thais are suffering from poverty.

"As many as 36.9% of them are the elderly, while 51.5% are those who do not contribute to the economy, like children, the mentally ill, the ill or the unemployed,” NESDC said.

In the education sector, it said, more children have dropped out of school, especially those who are not living with their parents.

More than 280,000 students have been recorded as having dropped out of school last year due to poverty, the report said.

In terms of health, it said poor people suffer from the lack of access to clean water and nutrition, adding that people’s access to basic utilities is still limited, especially in remote areas.