Tourism officials moving swiftly to attract Chinese visitors
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is in talks with its offices in China to update its plan for attracting Chinese tourists following Beijing's announcement earlier this week that it will begin relaxing restrictions on travel on January 8.
The discussions began after China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that it would allow Chinese citizens to apply for passports for travel from January 8, after nearly three years of strict pandemic border controls prevented tourists from leaving the country.
Visitors from China were Thailand's largest tourism market before the pandemic struck in 2020.
TAT executive director of the East Asia region, Chuwit Sirivejkul, said the Chinese government’s announcement that it would allow its citizens to apply for passports for travel from January 8 was already leading to a surge of interest in travel to Thailand.
Online searches for travel packages skyrocketed in China and airlines have asked its aviation authorities to increase the number of international flights.
Chuwit said the TAT was working with its five offices in China – in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kunming and Chengdu – to revise its plan to attract Chinese tourists to Thailand.
"Chinese travel agencies have launched travel packages to Thailand for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival," Chuwit added.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency would discuss its plan to attract Chinese tourists with hotel operators, airlines, and airport operators.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand would increase next year’s target for international tourists, from 20 million to 25 million, following Beijing's announcement. This will help the country reach its 2023 tourism revenue target of 2.38 trillion baht, the minister said.
