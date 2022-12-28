Tourism officials moving swiftly to attract Chinese visitors

TAT executive director of the East Asia region, Chuwit Sirivejkul, said the Chinese government’s announcement that it would allow its citizens to apply for passports for travel from January 8 was already leading to a surge of interest in travel to Thailand.

Online searches for travel packages skyrocketed in China and airlines have asked its aviation authorities to increase the number of international flights.

Chuwit said the TAT was working with its five offices in China – in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kunming and Chengdu – to revise its plan to attract Chinese tourists to Thailand.

"Chinese travel agencies have launched travel packages to Thailand for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival," Chuwit added.