Thailand expected to get THB100 billion foreign investment this year

A total of 5.12 billion baht was invested in Thailand last month by 52 foreign companies under the Foreign Business Act, the department director-general, Thosapone Dansuputra, said.

Of the 52, 22 foreign companies had applied for business licences and 30 for certificate of business operation for foreigners. These companies also employed 298 Thais.

The most number of investors — 14 — were from Japan (3.58 billion baht), followed by six each from Singapore (410 million baht) and the US (9 million baht), five from the UK (98 million baht) and three from China (548 million baht).