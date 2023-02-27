Thai exporters eye market of 365 million people under new China, India FTAs

The new FTAs will comprise a combined market of around 365 million people.

The first FTA will be signed with China’s Shenzhen province on March 1, said DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereeroengrit.

With a population of over 12.5 million, the Eastern metropolis is dubbed China’s Silicon Valley and will help guide Thailand’s products and services to other Chinese cities, he added.

The DITP expects to ink an FTA with the province of Yunnan soon after. With a population of 47.21 million and a border shared with Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos, Yunnan will help maximise the reach of Thailand’s products to wider markets in the region using the China-Loas rail network.

Phusit said five more FTA with Indian states are still in the pipeline and expected to be finalised before year-end. These states are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam and Gujarat. They have a combined population of around 305 million people.

The FTAs with Indian states will focus on joint investment projects in Halal food and beverages, cosmetics, digital, biotechnology, palm oil, furniture and the medical services industries.