DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

He said the system features a global trade analytics option which predicts export trends in the short term (three months) and long term (12 months).

The system can also analyse news reports related to international trade to evaluate the business sentiment, while its market insight option can analyse buyers’ demands via e-commerce platforms.

“DITP Business AI can also evaluate situations that may have an impact on international trade and offers guidelines on evaluating trade partners’ potential,” he explained.

“The system can also analyse competitors to evaluate risks that may trigger Thailand’s loss of market share.”