background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, October 11, 2022
nationthailand
DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

FRIDAY, September 23, 2022
THE NATION

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has launched a new tool to evaluate opportunities and risks in international trade.

Phusit Rattanakul Seriroengrit, DITP’s director general, said on Friday that the DITP Business AI tool can analyse products in five categories, including agriculture, food, lifestyle and fashion, health and beauty, and industrial sectors.

He said the system features a global trade analytics option which predicts export trends in the short term (three months) and long term (12 months).

The system can also analyse news reports related to international trade to evaluate the business sentiment, while its market insight option can analyse buyers’ demands via e-commerce platforms.

DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

“DITP Business AI can also evaluate situations that may have an impact on international trade and offers guidelines on evaluating trade partners’ potential,” he explained.

“The system can also analyse competitors to evaluate risks that may trigger Thailand’s loss of market share.”

DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

He said DITP Business AI can help the department monitor consumer trends, such as products related to the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model, future foods, ageing society and soft power.

“This information can help boost Thailand’s competitiveness and give local businesses access to the international market,” he said.

DITP launches new AI tool to evaluate Thailand’s trade prospects

He added that DITP is cooperating with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency on applying digital innovations to international trade to maximise Thailand’s potential.

“We are confident the DITP Business AI will help Thai manufacturers and exporters set up production plans in line with global trends and cope with export risks,” he added.

THE NATION
TAGS
Department of International Trade PromotionDITPARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEtradeexportNews Update
RELATED