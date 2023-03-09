New tax measures needed to incentivise hiring of retired employees: Arkhom

Arkhom was speaking at a seminar titled “The Next Thailand’s Future: Turning Point to Sustainability”, held by MGR Online at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Arkhom stopped short of saying such tax incentives would be introduced by his government, whose tenure ends this month, or by the next government after the upcoming general election.

Thailand is expected to face severe labour shortage in the near future mainly because the country is entering the aged society sooner than expected and because many workers are declining to return to the workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic, Arkhom said.

“As a result, the Finance Ministry should have measures to reduce corporate taxes for firms that hire elderly workers,” Arkhom said.