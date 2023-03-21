Delay in forming new govt will hurt Thailand, business sector warns

“We want the new government to continue megaprojects that have been carried out so far, such as the promotion of the BCG [bio, circular, green] economy model, development of the Eastern Economic Corridor, and other key national agenda,” said chamber chairman Sanan Angubolkul.

The government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha is now in caretaker mode after Parliament was dissolved on Monday to clear the way for an election in May. An election must be held 45 to 60 days after the dissolution.

The Election Commission (EC) will on Friday announce the election date, which is expected to be either May 7 or May 14.

“The private sector hopes that the new government can be formed as soon as possible after the election ends. Any delay would also affect the budget disbursement and the implementation of economic stimulus measures,” said Sanan. “We are living in a fast-changing world, so we need to respond swiftly to the changing global situation.”

The Thai Chamber of Commerce will hold a public forum for political parties to present their policies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok on March 30. Ten parties have been invited to answer questions put by business regarding key economic policies including digital transformation, the minimum wage, and foreign investment.