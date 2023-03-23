Thai industry wants fuel tariff updated every 2 months to combat overcharging

The Ft is currently adjusted every four months – in January, May and September – to reflect changes in the exchange rate, fuel costs and power consumption.

“For the first adjustment of this year [January-April], the ERC based its calculation on a period when global energy prices were peaking while the baht was weak [late last year],” FTI vice chairman Isares Rattanadilok na Phuket said on Wednesday.

“This has resulted in a 13% increase in energy bills for the business sector, from 4.72 baht per unit to 5.33 baht.”

Isares said that the second adjustment in May will be based on figures in January, which are still high. The May adjustment will therefore not be in line with the economic situation in May, when he expects global energy costs to drop and the baht to be stronger.

“Ft adjustments that are not updated fast enough will only result in Thai people paying more than they should for electricity,” he said.