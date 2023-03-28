Thailand sees 8,000-plus new business vs 869 closures in February
As many as 869 companies with a combined capital of 2.94 billion baht ceased operations in February, though the number of newly registered businesses was far larger.
Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said on Tuesday that 869 businesses announced last month that they were wrapping up.
He added that the top three types of businesses that ceased operations in February were general building construction (89 firms), property developers (45) and retail companies (25).
The companies that ceased operations can be classified by the range of their registered capital as follows:
• Up to 1 million baht: 639 companies (73.53%)
• 1-5 million baht: 188 (21.64%)
• 5-100 million baht: 38 (4.37%)
• 100 million baht and above: 4 (0.46%)
In comparison, Thosapone said 8,537 new companies registered with DBD last month with a combined registered capital of 19.14 billion baht.
The top three types of newly registered businesses are general building construction (715), property developers (619) and restaurants (409).
The newly registered firms can be classified by the range of their registered capital as follows:
• Up to 1 million baht: 5,879 companies (68.87%)
• 1-5 million baht: 2,564 (30.03%)
• 5-100 million baht: 86 (1.01%)
• 10 million and above: 8 (0.09%)
Of them, he said, 61 were foreign businesses with an investment value of 21.63 billion baht.
Thosapone said 857,964 companies in Thailand are still actively doing business and they have a combined registered capital of 21.09 trillion baht. These can be classified as 201,123 partnerships (23.44%), 655,457 companies limited (76.40%), and 1,384 public companies (0.16%).