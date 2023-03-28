Thailand sees 8,000-plus new business vs 869 closures in February

Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said on Tuesday that 869 businesses announced last month that they were wrapping up.

He added that the top three types of businesses that ceased operations in February were general building construction (89 firms), property developers (45) and retail companies (25).

The companies that ceased operations can be classified by the range of their registered capital as follows:

• Up to 1 million baht: 639 companies (73.53%)

• 1-5 million baht: 188 (21.64%)

• 5-100 million baht: 38 (4.37%)

• 100 million baht and above: 4 (0.46%)