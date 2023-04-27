Thailand remains second-largest exporter of of air cons as sales grow 9%
Thailand’s exported air-conditioners worth US$7.044 billion (240 billion baht) last year, up 9% over 2022, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said the export value of air-conditioners grew 9% when compared to 2021.
Thailand has maintained its rank as the second-biggest exporter of air-conditioners behind China, she added.
The momentum has carried forward into this year, and Thailand has already exported $1.423 billion worth of air-conditioners and parts in the first two months of this year, a growth of 11% year on year.
She said window air-conditioners accounted for 68% of total exports. The biggest markets for Thailand’s air-conditioners and parts are the United States, Europe, Asean, Australia, India and Japan.
She said the industry in Thailand is benefiting from the related industries for all parts.
She said export growth was also attributed to the growing property markets in the importing nations.
The director-general urged exporters of Thai air-conditioners to make use of free-trade agreements with 18 nations to expand exports.
Of Thailand’s 18 FTA partners, China and India still levy import tariffs on certain types of air-conditioners while 16 other FTA partners offer full exemption from import tariffs, she added.