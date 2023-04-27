Thailand remains second-largest exporter of of air cons as sales grow 9%

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said the export value of air-conditioners grew 9% when compared to 2021.

Thailand has maintained its rank as the second-biggest exporter of air-conditioners behind China, she added.

The momentum has carried forward into this year, and Thailand has already exported $1.423 billion worth of air-conditioners and parts in the first two months of this year, a growth of 11% year on year.