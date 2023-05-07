No 1,000-baht tax to fly out of Thailand yet: Revenue Dept

Vinit Wisetsuvarnabhum, the department’s deputy director-general, issued the explanation after the proposal sparked an outcry from travel agencies who are concerned the departure levy will hurt their business.

The department posted an online questionnaire on May 3 seeking public opinion on taking 1,000 baht from people flying out of Thailand and 500 baht from those travelling out by sea or land. The questionnaire is available until May 17.

In the questionnaire, the department says the tax aims to generate more revenue for the government and prevent Thais from going overseas too often.