No 1,000-baht tax to fly out of Thailand yet: Revenue Dept
The Revenue Department defended itself on Sunday saying the proposal to smack Thais and expats with a departure tax was still at the public hearing phase.
Vinit Wisetsuvarnabhum, the department’s deputy director-general, issued the explanation after the proposal sparked an outcry from travel agencies who are concerned the departure levy will hurt their business.
The department posted an online questionnaire on May 3 seeking public opinion on taking 1,000 baht from people flying out of Thailand and 500 baht from those travelling out by sea or land. The questionnaire is available until May 17.
In the questionnaire, the department says the tax aims to generate more revenue for the government and prevent Thais from going overseas too often.
The department said the tax was permitted under a law enacted in 1983, but the Finance Ministry had waived it in 1991.
Vinit added that the Constitution requires the department to regularly evaluate relevant laws and it had started the hearing process accordingly. He also said that the Cabinet resolved on January 19, 2022, to have the department evaluate the impact of the reinforcement of the tax.
He said the Revenue Department will this year hold online hearing proceedings on two more acts – the act on revenue from petroleum and the one on legacy tax.