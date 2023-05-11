‘Global warming and smog are boosting production of Thai air conditioners’

Warawan Chitaroon, its general director, said Thailand exported about US$850 million worth of air conditioners in March alone, up 16.7% from the same month last year.

In the first quarter of this year, $2.27 billion worth of air conditioners were exported from Thailand, a rise of 2.85% over the same quarter last year, she added.

The Manufacturing Production Index for air conditioners in Thailand reached 144.39 in March, up by 7.1% year on year and is forecast to remain high.