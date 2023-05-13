Thai industry chief warns politicians’ pledges to hike wages threaten investment

The two most popular Thai political parties are campaigning to raise the minimum wage. The Pheu Thai Party and the Move Forward Party are promising to increase the daily rate to 600 and 450 baht, respectively.

Wiwat told Bloomberg that Thailand has raised the minimum wage by an average of 5% over the past year, and that even this increase lowers the competitiveness of the country to attract manufacturers, particularly against Vietnam.

Vietnam is gaining international attention as a manufacturing hub for the automotive, petrochemical, and semiconductor industries, Wiwat added.