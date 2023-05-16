NESDC names economic challenges new government will face

Although the political landscape in Thailand has become clearer now the general election is over, there is still uncertainty about the parties that will form the new coalition government.

The recent release of significant economic data by the NESDC shows considerable risks for the Thai economy going forward. The new government will have to navigate through challenging circumstances because both the Thai economy and the global economy are currently facing high levels of uncertainty and challenges.

Danucha Pichayanan, the Secretary-General of the NESDC, has projected that the Thai economy will expand in the range of 2.7% to 3.7% this year. However, it will still be exposed to various risks and constraints.

Apart from domestic challenges, the Thai economy will also have to deal with uncertain external factors that can impact its performance. These factors include global economic trends, trade policies of major economies, and geopolitical developments.

1. The risks of a greater-than-expected slowdown in the global economy and volatility in the global financial market encompass conditions that need close monitoring and assessment. These risks include:

Greater-than-expected economic slowdown: The ongoing high inflationary pressure has led central banks to continuously raise interest rates, resulting in tight money market conditions and higher borrowing costs. This can limit economic expansion.