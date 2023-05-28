Agriculture dept launches hunt for the best Thai coffee

Winners in each category will receive a trophy from Her Royal Highness Princes Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and a cash prize of 50,000 baht, Rapeephat said.

The first runner-up will be presented a trophy by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s permanent secretary and 30,000 baht in cash, while the second runner-up will get a trophy and 10,000 baht from Rapeephat himself.

He said entries that win the sensory evaluation test will receive certificates based on their coffee’s quality.

This contest is a platform for Thai farmers to present their coffee beans and strive towards achieving the quality required by the global market.

He added that the top five coffees in each category will be showcased at an exhibition in Moscow in August and Berlin in December.