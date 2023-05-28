Agriculture dept launches hunt for the best Thai coffee
The Department of Agriculture (DOA) is holding a contest for the best “sustainable coffee” in a bid to improve the quality of Thai coffee and bring it to international markets.
DOA director-general Rapeephat Chantarasriwong said on Sunday that a similar contest had generated 1.3 million in revenue last year, especially from the sale of Arabic and Robusta coffee.
The deadline for registration has been extended to June 10. The contest will cover five categories, namely:
• Arabica (dry process)
• Arabica (washed process)
• Arabica (honey process)
• Arabica (innovative process)
• Robusta (all processes)
Winners in each category will receive a trophy from Her Royal Highness Princes Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and a cash prize of 50,000 baht, Rapeephat said.
The first runner-up will be presented a trophy by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s permanent secretary and 30,000 baht in cash, while the second runner-up will get a trophy and 10,000 baht from Rapeephat himself.
He said entries that win the sensory evaluation test will receive certificates based on their coffee’s quality.
This contest is a platform for Thai farmers to present their coffee beans and strive towards achieving the quality required by the global market.
He added that the top five coffees in each category will be showcased at an exhibition in Moscow in August and Berlin in December.
For more information, call the Horticulture Research Institute at (02) 940 5484 extension 117, Chiang Mai Royal Agricultural Research Centre at (05) 311 4133-6, Si Sa Ket Horticultural Research Centre (04) 581 4581, Phetchabun Highland Agricultural Research Centre (05) 681 0024, Chanthaburi Horticultural Research Centre (03) 939 7030 and Chumphon Horticultural Research Centre (07) 755 6073 and (07) 755 6191.