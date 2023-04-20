Warning: Online beauty drinks may be laced with ecstasy, ketamine, meth

The warnings about the liquid-collagen and instant-coffee brands – which have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration – were made by Doctor Manus Phothaporn, deputy director-general of the Medical Services Department, and Doctor Sarayut Boonchaipanitwatana, director of the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment.

Manus said his department had tested collagen drinks and instant coffee sold on social media and found that most of the unlicensed brands were laced with ecstasy, crystal meth and ketamine as well as nimetazepam (a chemical used in sleeping pills).

Caffeine was also found in most of the unlicensed collagen drinks.