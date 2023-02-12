Free coffee for donors to Turkey quake victims at Skopje cafe

Sasho Shotarevski, came up with the idea to offer free coffee to customers who call a donation number for the Macedonian Red Cross.

Shotarevski checks each customer's phone for proof of the donation before serving them their coffee.

"It's very nice to donate and you also get a coffee for free," said Martin Naumcevski, a customer and donor. "It's not so much about the coffee, as it is about the donation, a humane gesture," he added.