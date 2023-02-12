Free coffee for donors to Turkey quake victims at Skopje cafe
In North Macedonia's capital Skopje, the owner of the cafe Bife Tafdalidze is using his business to raise funds for the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.
Sasho Shotarevski, came up with the idea to offer free coffee to customers who call a donation number for the Macedonian Red Cross.
Shotarevski checks each customer's phone for proof of the donation before serving them their coffee.
"It's very nice to donate and you also get a coffee for free," said Martin Naumcevski, a customer and donor. "It's not so much about the coffee, as it is about the donation, a humane gesture," he added.
His phone showed a 100 denari ($1,74) donation to the Macedonian Red Cross,
Shotarevski said that the idea was inspired by his daughter and their shared stories about the 1963 earthquake in Skopje.
"The idea was to do something about it," he said. "As soon as the (telephone) number (for donations) was released, I immediately started. If you're free, come by, have a coffee, and call the number."
"You can give as much as you can," Shotarevski added. "The deal was simple: give up one coffee, and in exchange, you get to drink a coffee," he said.
($1 = 57,56 denari)
Reuters