Eco-efficiency the key to environmentally friendly farming

She made the remarks during the opening ceremony of ”AgriConnect Conference & Exhibition” at True Digital Park in Bangkok on May 24.

She said climate change causes an impact on many regions around the world, especially in Southeast Asia. She added that unsustainable use of resources caused climate change impact to be more severe.

Hence, we should address this issue and find sustainable solutions together, she said.

She said practices, such as precision farming, conservation tillage and water management play a vital role in achieving eco-efficiency.

“It is crucial to acknowledge that limited knowledge of emerging technologies and restricted access to new techniques can hinder process, leading to poor yields and decreased revenue,” she added.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Vice Minister Narapat Kaeothong said eco-efficiency in agriculture is essential to protect the environment.

“It aims to achieve more agricultural output in terms of quantity and quality, for less input of land, water, nutrients, energy and labour,” he added.