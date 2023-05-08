Singing for their supper: Democrats launch new music video
The Democrat Party on Monday launched a new music video (MV) “Choose Jurin to Help Us” to attract voters in the May 14 general election
The Luk Thung MV, which features Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit, focuses on the party's crop insurance policy and boasts a catchy hook “Can do it quickly, can actually do it”.
The lyrics make the point that Jurin is concerned about farmers and will boost the price of agricultural products, such as oil palm and rubber sheets.
People have been asked to cast their ballots for number 26, the number accorded to the Democrat's party-list MP candidates.
The party earlier launched the MV “Chao Wan Mai” (Next Morning), sung by crooner-turned-politician Metee Arun, as its election anthem on the YouTube channel.
Metee is the frontman of Labanoon, one of the most popular Thai bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is set to contest the upcoming election in the southern border province of Narathiwat under the Democrat banner.