Thailand’s oldest political future calls for leap into the digital future
Thailand should have free high-speed internet hotspots to expand access to learning materials for children and government services, Democrat Party policy committee chairman Suchatvee Suwansawat said on Sunday.
The party – Thailand’s oldest – will create 1 million free high-speed internet hotspots nationwide to help children study, make it easier for vendors to operate their businesses, and ensure everyone can access the government's online services, Suchatvee said.
He made the comments while campaigning with constituency MP candidate Onanong Kanchanachusak at Kitti and Saphan Song markets in Bangkok's Sathorn district.
He said 100,000 hotspots will be set up in Bangkok, adding that free internet is now available in many countries.
It is time for Bangkokians and Thai people to have free internet access too, he said.
Onanong is a determined candidate who campaigns every day, and she is ready to serve the people if she is elected, Suchatvee said.
He also urged people to vote for the Democrats and said he was fully aware that many people have been suffering over the past eight years.