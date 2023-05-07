A few hitches as advance voting gets underway across Thailand
Voters who had registered to cast their vote in advance had started queuing up at polling stations since 8am on Sunday.
Between March 25 and April 9, as many as 2,153,450 people registered to cast their vote one week ahead of the nationwide election on May 14.
These included people who live outside their constituency, those who will not be available on election day and those who live overseas.
The advance voting wraps up at 5pm.
In Bangkok, the three polling stations that had the highest number of registered advance voters were Ramkhamhaeng University in Bang Kapi district with 52,711, followed by Siam Paragon in Pathum Wan district with 40,787 and Huai Khwang district office with 28,344.
Meanwhile, the casting of votes at the Wat Thanmikaram Municipal School in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Muang district was delayed because the polling station was not ready in time. Only 141 people had registered to cast votes here.
Officials at the polling station were also concerned that strong winds may blow away the ballot papers.
Flight Lieutenant Moon Chandee, 73, who was posted at the polling station to observe proceedings, said the station was not ready in time and voters may have trouble finding the site because no signs had been posted in advance.
He expressed concerns about a lower-than-expected turnout on May 14 if such problems persist.
The observer promised to keep watch until the end of the day to ensure transparency.
Meanwhile, the election commissioner for Nakhon Ratchasima, Pol Lt-Colonel Rapeepong Chirapattanalak, said he expects a 95% turnout in the province’s advance voting stations.
As many as 44,195 people in Nakhon Ratchasima have registered to vote in advance, with more than half or 22,842 expected to cast their ballots in Muang district.
Rapeepong said 4,471 polling stations will be set up to accommodate some 2.1 million voters in the province’s 16 constituencies for the May 14 election.
Separately, the EC office in Phitsanulok has set up polling stations at nine district offices and the Pibulsongkram Rajabhat University to accommodate the 15,734 locals who have registered. Of them, 10,586 fall under the province’s Constituency 1.
In Phichit, many advance voters who had registered at the Muang district office said they were satisfied with the preparations. Some 4,030 locals have registered for early voting.
Chalongchai Poltee, a Maha Sarakham native who lives in Phichit, said thanks to the early voting option, he did not have to spend 4,000 baht to travel back to his hometown to cast his vote.
As many as 2,510 early voters showed up at Phrae Provincial Administrative Organisation to cast their votes despite sizzling temperatures at 42 degrees Celsius.
Territorial defence students and police officers have been deployed at the polling station to keep an eye out for emergencies.
Meanwhile, advance voting at Samut Sakhon’s three constituencies went smoothly, especially at Samutsakhonwittayalai School in Muang district where 23,113 early voters showed up to cast their ballots.