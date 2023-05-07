A few hitches as advance voting gets underway across Thailand

Between March 25 and April 9, as many as 2,153,450 people registered to cast their vote one week ahead of the nationwide election on May 14.

These included people who live outside their constituency, those who will not be available on election day and those who live overseas.

The advance voting wraps up at 5pm.

In Bangkok, the three polling stations that had the highest number of registered advance voters were Ramkhamhaeng University in Bang Kapi district with 52,711, followed by Siam Paragon in Pathum Wan district with 40,787 and Huai Khwang district office with 28,344.