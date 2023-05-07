Chart Thai Pattana holds first major campaign rally in Bangkok

Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa and his sister, former Chart Thai Pattana leader Kanchana Silpa-archa, led the rally.

The party’s stronghold is in Suphan Buri and adjacent central provinces.

Kanchana told the crowd that the rally was the first formal one that Chart Thai Pattana held in Bangkok during her 30 years in politics.

Bangkok is a tough city for her party to win seats in, Kanchana admitted, but said it had never given up on the capital and had fielded candidates in the city in every general election.