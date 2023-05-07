Chart Thai Pattana holds first major campaign rally in Bangkok
The Chart Thai Pattana Party held its first major rally in Bangkok at a shopping mall on Saturday evening.
Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa and his sister, former Chart Thai Pattana leader Kanchana Silpa-archa, led the rally.
The party’s stronghold is in Suphan Buri and adjacent central provinces.
Kanchana told the crowd that the rally was the first formal one that Chart Thai Pattana held in Bangkok during her 30 years in politics.
Bangkok is a tough city for her party to win seats in, Kanchana admitted, but said it had never given up on the capital and had fielded candidates in the city in every general election.
Chart Thai Pattana candidates are running in 15 of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies in the May 14 general election.
Kanchana said Chart Thai Pattana was considered to be a party for rural voters by Bangkok residents.
This is diminishing, she said.
”Although we’re a rural party, we’re also a political party. We hope to win public support to prove that we’re not just a rural party and that we also represent the entire country,” Kanchana said.
Each of the party’s 15 candidates running for constituencies in Bangkok was introduced.
Before the speeches by party leaders began, Varawut spoke with the 15 candidates and encouraged the audience to ask them questions.
Varawut said Chart Pattana candidates came from all generations, but all of them represent the “new generation in politics” no matter how old they are.
The party will merge ideas from all generations to solve the country’s problems while maintaining its neutral stance, he said. The party will not make enemies on any side of the political divide, he said.