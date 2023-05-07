Chadchart cheers high turnout for early voting at Bangkok's top polling station

Chadchart also urged officials at the polling station to do their best to facilitate voting and follow procedures for verifying the eligibility of voters.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration deployed medical staff and water trucks to polling stations to help voters cope with the heat, Chadchart said. The administration has also prepared a highly secure place to safeguard early-voting ballots, he said.

Chadchart also asked people to be vigilant for any election irregularities, but added that no complaints about corruption in the election had been received so far.