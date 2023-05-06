‘Minority government’ would be ‘hell on Earth’, Pita warns

If a political party tries to rely on support from the Senate to form a government, the subsequent administration will be unable to function, Ongart said.

The Constitution does not require the next government to have the support of more than half of the Lower House’s 500 MPs. It is required, however, to win 376 votes from both chambers. The Senate has 250 members.

A minority government could not survive for very long since it would fail to have enough support from MPs to pass necessary legislation, like the budget bill, Ongart said. This would lead to a no-confidence vote against the government, he explained.

He also warned that any political party that used Senate support to form a government would lack legitimacy and could spark riots that would lead to further turmoil.

“A minority government is, therefore, improbable,” Ongart said.

After facing intense criticism over his remarks on Wednesday, Wissanu said on Saturday that he is praying that the election delivers a majority government.

“I pray for a majority government to be set up for the sake of peace, stability and sustainability,” he told reporters.