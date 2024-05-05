Labour Ministry to support law to protect some 20m freelancers

Phumphat Muanchan said the bill to support and protect freelance workers would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval soon, after which it would be tabled to the House of Representatives.
Among other things, the bill would seek to register freelance workers and would encourage them to form groups or associations.
The bill would also seek to set up a revolving fund to provide soft loans to freelance workers and to provide life and health insurance for them.
It would also define freelance workers.
The spokesman said there are now about 20 million freelance workers in Thailand, covering several professions including farmers, vendors, service providers, transport service providers, cleaners, riders and food makers.
The spokesman said Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has set up a committee to develop potential of freelance workers under the policy of “one tambon, one group of freelance workers”.
The policy would encourage freelance workers from each tambon to form their own group to enhance their chances of receiving better benefits, such as social security and soft loans, the spokesman said.
He said the Labour Ministry would also coordinate with the Commerce Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Tourism and Sports Ministry to find labour markets or product markets for these workers.